SHAH ALAM: The allowances for students of higher learning institutions (IPTs) who undergo practical training in the industry were necessary, in order to reduce their financial burden in continuing the training programme, said Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

He noted that not many students could afford to undergo practical training within a certain period of time.

“We do not want only those who are from a wealthy family to have access to this opportunity (undergoing practical training).

“How about those who come from a poor family, such as from Sarawak and have to do the practical training in KL (Kuala Lumpur)? How can the students benefit from this opportunity with their financial problems,“ he said when commenting on the Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) statement who disagreed with his suggestion that IPTs students undergoing industry training be given allowances.

He was met by reporters after witnessing the signing of Memorandum of Understanding between the Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) and the National Sports Institute (NSI), here today.

Present at the ceremony were UiTM vice-chancellor Prof Ir Dr Mohd Azraai Kassim and NSI chief executive officer Ahmad Faedzal Md Ramli.

Syed Saddiq said Cuepacs needed to be realistic in evaluating the issue as well as looking at its benefits to the students.

“We will have a Cabinet discussion to safeguard the welfare of our youth,“ he said.

Yesterday, Syed Saddiq through a video uploaded on his Twitter account said he would submit the proposal on the issue through a special Cabinet session.

He said the proposal was important as many students did not get paid from their practical training places. — Bernama