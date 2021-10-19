Allowing convicted criminal to travel overseas shocking, says C4

PETALING JAYA: The Center to Combat Corruption and Cronyism (C4 Center) is appalled that former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak (pix) has been allowed his passport for travel, despite him been convicted of corruption and criminal breaches of trust.

C4 urged the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) and the prosecution team to explain to the public why there was no objection to Najib’s application for temporary custody of his passport.

“There are real reasons for concern about flight risk, as he is appealing his conviction, and continues to face more daunting charges in court, all related to 1MDB and its subsidiaries,” it said in a statement today.

“He is also appealing an amount of RM 1.7 billion of fines to be paid to the Inland Revenue Board.

“In addition, the 1MDB scandal was again named in the Pandora papers, and linked to Russian and Indian frauds, signaling no end to this gargantuan financial heist, of which he is a central figure.”

Despite the charges and court dates still before him, and with repeated delays due to Covid-19, the prosecution did not see fit to object to the application, it pointed out.

“We ask for an urgent explanation of what constitutes a fair request,” it added.

C4 asked for the full reasons behind the decision not to object to his application for the return of his passport.

“It bears stating again that Jho Low and Nik Faisal are both still at large, and Malaysia cannot afford to give Najib any opportunity to escape, after being charged with multiple counts of money laundering and corruption in such a massive financial heist. We ask again what measures are in place to ensure he does not slip away.

“As it stands, how is it that Najib, who owes the government such a hefty sum, is allowed to leave the country, while PTPTN loan and income tax defaulters get blacklisted?

“While the blacklist for PTPTN loan defaulters has since been overturned, this still represents a gross iniquity in treatment. Double standards in the execution of the law will greatly affect the upholding of the rule of law,” it added.