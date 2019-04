KOTA BELUD: Almost 1,000 people from 119 families in Kampung Mengkulat, here, have been benefiting from the gravity water project initiated by Mercy Malaysia, Sabah Chapter.

Its chairman, Dr Anbarasu Ramalingam said the RM80,000 project was sponsored by LDS Charities and Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), Sabah Chapter.

He said the planning phase of the project started in 2017 as requested by the leader of Kampung Mengkulat, located approximately 90 km from Kota Kinabalu.

“The project kicked off last year with the combined effort of the Sabah Chapter of Mercy Malaysia and the villagers, taking almost four months to be completed,“ he told reporters after the handing-over of the gravity water project at the community hall, here today.

Also present were representatives from LDS Charities, Elder Lyle and from SPE, Amirah Zakariah.

Anbarasu also called on non-governmental organisations in Sabah to forge cooperation with Mercy Malaysia, Sabah Chapter to improve access to safe water and sanitation for the people, especially in needy villages.

Kampung Mengkulat head, Pindah Periah expressed appreciation and gratitude to Mercy Malaysia, Sabah Chapter and other contributors to the project which has enabled the villagers to enjoy a clean water supply.

He said the hilly area where the gravity water was located and the high water pressure enabled water supply to be channelled to each house in the village.

“Since this village was established in the 1960’s, this is the first time we are able to enjoy water supply with no disruption, while previously we had depended on river water and stored rain water,“ he added. — Bernama