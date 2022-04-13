Almost 100 houses in Bahau damaged in storm

SEREMBAN: Nearly 100 residences in several housing estates around Bahau, Jempol, near here, including the Bahau Fire and Rescue Station (BBP), were damaged due to heavy rain and a storm this afternoon.

Bahau BPP operations commander Muhamad Rasul Hashim said the incident from about 2.45 pm to 4 pm saw parts of the roof of some residents’ homes being blown away by strong winds, while others were hit by fallen trees.

“This includes areas around Taman Bahau, Kampung Baru Indah, Taman Penaga, Taman Merbau and around the Bahau town, while several main roads in the areas concerned are also closed temporarily due to fallen trees.

“However, no victims have been reported injured due to the incident so far,“ he said when contacted by Bernama here.

He said the department was also monitoring the condition of the affected residents’ houses, and advised them to be alert to the dangers of electric shocks and landslides as well as to inform the authorities immediately of any incidents that occurred. - Bernama