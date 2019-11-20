Almost 17,000 poor and hardcore poor benefited from ‘Perak Prihatin’

IPOH: A total of 16,835 individuals from the poor and the hardcore poor categories have benefited from the Perak Prihatin Programme as of Sept 30, according to state Social Welfare, Women Development, Family and Welfare Committee chairperson Wong May Ing.

She said the list of the programme recipients was coordinated by the Social Welfare Department (JKM) and Perak Islamic Religion and Malay Customs Council (MAIPk) to ensure that only those who are eligible benefitted.

“The state government has limited capacity and can only allocate RM22 million this year to the recipients of MAIPk monthly financial aid and JKM state general aid,” she said at the Perak state legislative assembly sitting, here today.

She was replying to a question from Mohd Kamaruddin Abu Bakar (BN-Kuala Sepetang) who wanted to know the number of Perak Prihatin recipients and its eligibility criteria.

Meanwhile, the assembly was also informed that the Ministry of Education has allocated RM4.9 million to 185 Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina and RM3.3 million to 17 Sekolah Menengah Jenis Kebangsaan throughout Perak last year.

State Education, Technology, Science and Environment Committee chairman Dr Abdul Aziz Bari said the allocation was provided to cover maintenance costs to upgrade school facilities.

“It is hoped that the allocation could help the schools to cover the cost of upgrading their infrastructure, repairs, maintenance, re-wiring, termite treatment and so on,” he said in reply to a question from Datuk Dr Wan Norashikin Wan Noordin (BN-Kampong Gajah).

Abdul Aziz said the state government is trying to provide full infrastructure to schools in need throughout Perak to ensure equal access to education for all students. - Bernama