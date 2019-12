KUCHING: As many as 1, 751 people lost their jobs in Sarawak between January and November this year, according to Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix) today.

He said most of these people (295 or 16.85%) were in the manufacturing sector.

“This is followed by the agriculture, forestry and fishery sector (243 people or 13.88%) and the professional, scientific and technical sector (237 or 13.54%),“ he said in his speech at the Sarawak Social Security Organisation (Socso) Employment Insurance System (EIS) Job Carnival in Petra Jaya here.

The text of his speech was read out by Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department, Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.

Abang Johari said the unemployment rate in Sarawak increased by 8.7% last year compared to 2017, and he wants all parties concerned to look at this matter seriously to find out the causes and solutions.

Meanwhile, Socso chief executive Datuk Seri Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed said the organisation had approved RM3.3 million for the carnival for 1,521 workers in Sarawak who lost their jobs this year.

He said 30 companies were participating in the carnival and offering 4,391 jobs. - Bernama