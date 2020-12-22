Almost 20 per cent of DBKL’s PA/PPR occupants lose eligibility to stay - Santhara

KUALA LUMPUR: Nearly 20 percent of occupants of the Kuala Lumpur City Hall’s (DBKL) Public Housing (PA) and People’s Housing Projects (PPR) have lost their eligibility to occupy the houses, said Deputy Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Dr Santhara Kumar.

He said the figure was obtained through a census and audit conducted by DBKL from time to time.

“The main criteria for PA/PPR occupants to lose their eligibility is when they have other houses and with high income that they can afford to buy luxury cars.

“However, those with high income, but have many dependents, DBKL is considerate and still allows them to continue living at the PA/PPR units, “ he told reporters after handing over offer letters to 20 recipients of the DBKL’s PA / PPR housing units, here, today.

Santhara said occupants of the PA/PPR houses who are no longer eligible for the facility should leave to allow the deserving ones to benefit from it.

On the application for DBKL’s PA/PPR housing, he said, almost 2,000 out of 30,000 applicants have been approved, so far.

Meanwhile, one of the recipients of the housing units at PA Desa Sri Rejang, Setapak, Mohd Feissal Mohd Yusoff, 28, said he was overwhelmed when informed the good news.

“I used to rent in a house in Setapak but was forced to move out, and because of problems getting an affordable house to rent, I was forced to move in with my mother-in-law in Bentong, Pahang, and commute daily to work here.

“The long journey also caused me to be issued with a warning letter by my employers because I was always late for work,” he added.

Mohd Feissal received a house unit at PA Desa Sri Rejang, Setapak.

Another recipient, single mother R.Uma, 47, said she was grateful and happy to be chosen as the recipient after waiting for more than 12 years.

The woman, with three children, received a unit at PPR Sri Johor, Bandar Tun Razak, Cheras. -Bernama