Almost 2,000 pigs infected with ASF culled in Malacca

MALACCA: The Malaysian Veterinary Services Department (JPV) has confirmed that 16 commercial pig farms have been infected by the African Swine Fever (ASF) in Paya Mengkuang in Masjid Tanah, Alor Gajah, about 30 kilometres from here.

Its director-general, Dr Norlizan Mohd Noor, through a statement here, said JPV had enforced the stamping out policy to control and prevent the spread of ASF through the destruction of the farm-bred pigs which were confirmed positive ASF.

“The pigs were destroyed using the CO2 gas method (high concentration) based on the guidelines of the Animal Welfare Code of Practice-Animal Disposal Management, before being properly buried.

“A total 1,864 pigs confirmed ASF positive in the Paya Mengkuang area have been culled as of yesterday,” she said.

Norlizan said monitoring, clinical examinations and samplings of all pig farms in Paya Mengkuang continued to be actively carried out to detect ASF infection at all 35 pig farms in the area.

She said monitoring and examination were also being conducted at all pig farms nationwide.

“Pig farmers and the public are asked to quickly report any wild boar, pigs or commercially-reared pigs’ death to the nearby District Veterinary Services Office (PPVD) or State Veterinary Service Office.

“They can also call the Disease Crisis Management Room at the Putrajaya JPV headquarters (03-88702041),” she added.

-Bernama