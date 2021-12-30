Almost 23 million adult population fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 22,851,542 individuals or 97.6 per cent of the adult population in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday.

Based on the Health Ministry’s COVIDNOW portal, 23,146,049 individuals or 98.9 per cent of the adult population have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For the adolescent population, 87.4 per cent or 2,752,103 individuals of those aged between 12 and 17 have completed the vaccination and 2,844,678 individuals or 90.3 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Yesterday, a total of 185,321 doses of the vaccine were dispensed, with 3,364 as first dose, 4,900 as second dose and 177,057 as booster dose, bringing the total number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme to 57,305,127, including 5,908,852 booster doses, as of yesterday. — Bernama