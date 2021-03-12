Almost 250,000 individuals vaccinated against Covid-19, as of March 11

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 249,909 individuals have received their first Covid-19 vaccine dose, up till yesterday.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba (pix) said Selangor had the highest number of vaccine recipients with 29,208, followed by Sarawak (28,212), Kuala Lumpur (25,190) and Sabah (20,411).

“In Perak, 21,160 individuals have been vaccinated, Johor (19,559), Pahang (19,314), Kedah (15,834), Kelantan (15,339), Terengganu (13,070), Pulau Pinang (12,608) and Negeri Sembilan (10,801).

“Melaka, 7,126 individuals, Perlis (6,006), Putrajaya (3,733) and Labuan (2,338),” he said through an infographic posted on his Twitter account, today.

The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme which was launched on Feb 24 aims to provide immunisation for free to the people in Malaysia, locals and foreigners alike. -Bernama