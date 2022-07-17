Almost 3,000 students received offer from Mara

KUCHING: Almost 3,000 offer letters to further studies have been issued to eligible students this year through the MARA Education Institution Carnival (IPMA) 2022, said Rural Development Deputy Minister II Datuk Hasbi Habibollah.

Speaking to reporters after attending the IPMA 2022 Carnival here today, he called on students in Sarawak to seize the opportunity to pursue their studies through facilities provided by MARA.

“The offer letter issued consists of various levels of education programmes, from diploma to masters, and for study abroad.

“Sarawak-born children need to seize this opportunity to improve their academic level and at the same time be able to contribute to the socio-economic changes of their family,“ he said.

Hasbi said the IPMA carnival was held since last June 18 in Sabah, Negeri Sembilan, Kuala Lumpur, Terengganu, Kelantan, Pahang and Perak.

The carnival was held simultaneously at three locations, namely Plaza Merdeka, Kuching, Plaza Angsana (Johor) and Aman Central (Kedah) this week, which is the last week of the IPMA 2022 promotional tour series.

The IPMA Carnival provides exposure to Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM), Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) and Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM) 2021 graduates on opportunities to further their studies through facilities provided by MARA.

A total of 24 exhibitors were involved in the IPMA 2022 Carnival today, which also witnessed the presentation of commendation certificates to MARA Junior Science College (MRSM) students in Sarawak who obtained excellent results in the 2021 SPM.

Meanwhile, on the construction of the MARA Junior Science College (MRSM) in Bintulu, Hasbi said it was about 90 per cent complete.

He said construction of the MRSM, fully sponsored by Petronas, would be completed next year.

There are already three MRSM in Sarawak, namely in Kuching, Betong and Mukah , besides the one in Bintulu.

Another will be in Lawas, where it is in process of procurement, he added, — Bernama