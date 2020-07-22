Almost 400 Malaysians returned from abroad yesterday: Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: Three hundred and eighty nine Malaysians returned home via Kuala Lumpur International Airport and KLIA2 on Tuesday with all of them ordered to undergo mandatory quarantine in their respective houses.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster), Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said they returned from Indonesia, Vietnam, Qatar, China, Turkey, India, Philippines, Nepal and Japan.

He said today 40 members of the Malaysian tabligh group who were stranded in India came home via Air India Express.

“In view of the infection risk factor, all of them would undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine at the Judicial and Legal Training Institute (ILKAP) in Bangi,” he said in a statement here today.

The Health Ministry had conducted screening on 22,869 individuals at the KLIA entry point from June 10 to July 21 with 22,791 individuals found negative for Covid-19 after undergoing home quarantine while 78 were found positive and were sent to a hospital for treatment.

Ismail Sabri said police conducted 1,453 monitoring visits to check compliance to the standard operating procedure (SOP) on individuals under home quarantine.

In this regard, he said police nabbed 75 individuals for violating MCO yesterday with thee of them remanded while 72 more were issued compounds.

He added that the Compliance Operation Task Force headed by police conducted 61,246 inspections yesterday to monitor and enforce compliance of RMCO SOP.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said 1,944 illegal immigrants, 560 skippers as well as 121 smugglers were held from May 1 to July 21 under Ops Benteng to secure the country’s border.

“Also seized were 73 boats and 201 vehicles involved in attempts to intrude the border of the nation,” he said.

— Bernama