KUANTAN: Nearly 40 ha of forest near the Gebeng industrial area here were destroyed in a fire that caused several surrounding areas to be enveloped in smoke.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department Malaysia (JPBM) director Nor Hisham Mohammad said the department received a report from the public at 2.30pm yesterday and believed the fire to have started from the lakeside area near the forest.

“Based on the information obtained from the workers of several factories here, there were many anglers were in the area and we suspected that some of them engaged in activities involving fire while fishing.

“The fire was spreading rapidly as the area is a former timber production site, and we expect to be able to put out the fire within the next two days,” he told a media conference here today.

Nor Hisham said the operations involved 21 fire officers and personnel as well as 14 volunteers from the Gebeng Emergency Mutual Aid that comprised employees of major factories here, namely, Kaneka Malaysia, Lynas Malaysia Sdn Bhd as well as Petronas Chemical MTBE Sdn Bhd and it was also assisted by the Alliance Steel (M) Sdn Bhd.

He said thus far, the operations were using three methods, namely building dams and increase the water level in the affected area to prevent the fire from spreading to other locations.

“In addition, we are also monitoring the area using drones to gauge the speed of the fire and the wind direction in the area, as well as monitoring the Kuantan-Port shortcut route to ensure that the fire does not spread to the area,” he said.

“We have met with representatives of two factories that have workers’ hostels here to advise them to take necessary measures such as drinking enough water,” he said.

Nor Hisham further advised the public not to carry out open burning as JBPM detected an increase in fire reports since last week.

He said 24 reports on fire incidents were received on Saturday, followed by 20 reports on Sunday and 19 reports on Monday, including large-scale fire incidents at a forest near the oil palm plantation in Muadzam Shah and along the Nenasi route near Pekan. — Bernama