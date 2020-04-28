Almost 50 cases of domestic violence reported in Perak since MCO

IPOH: A total of 49 cases of domestic violence have been reported in Perak since the Movement Control Order (MCO) was enforced last March 18.

Perak Criminal Investigation Department head SAC Anuar Othman said 12 of the cases involved wife abuse, 11 cases involved fights between husband and wife, and the remainder involved family disputes.

“So far, 17 of the cases have been brought to court for prosecution, with the remaining cases still under investigation,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

He said among the factors that contributed to domestic violence were drug addiction and financial problems.

“In most of the cases, the reports are lodged by the victims themselves,” he added.

He advised victims of domestic violence, as well as neighbours or anyone with information on domestic violence, to not be afraid to lodge police report by going to the nearest police station or call the hotline Nur at 15999.

Meanwhile, State Women Development, Family and Social Welfare Committee chairman Datuk Dr Norashikin Wan Noordin said the State Welfare Department had received four cases of domestic violence, involving two in Kinta district and one each in Manjung and Batang Padang, since enforcement of MCO. - Bernama