KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 14,487,972 individuals or 61.9 percent of the adult population in Malaysia have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 as of yesterday (Aug 28), according to the Special Committee on Ensuring Access to Covid-19 Vaccine Supply (JKJAV).

JKJAV, in a Twitter post today, said 19,241,946 individuals or 82.2 percent had received their first dose, bringing the cumulative figure for vaccines administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 33,724,744 doses as of yesterday.

It said 58.9 percent of the country’s overall population had received the first jab of Covid-19 vaccine while 44.4 percent had completed both doses.

On the daily vaccination rate, it said 336,642 doses were administered yesterday, with 190,010 for second dose recipients and 146,632 for first-dose jabs.

PICK was launched on Feb 24 this year. — Bernama