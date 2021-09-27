Almost 70% jump in investments

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia attracted investments of RM107.5 billion in the manufacturing, services and other sectors between January and June this year, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

International Trade and Industry (MITI) Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (pix) said this showed a significant jump of 69.8% compared to RM63.3 billion for the same period last year.

He added that of these total investments, foreign direct investment (FDI) contributed a total of 58.1% or RM62.5 billion when compared to RM19.8 billion for the same period last year.

Azmin also said the Domestic Direct Investment (DDI) contributed 41.9% or RM45.1 billion which involves 2,110 projects and is expected to create nearly 45,000 new jobs.

“Of the total FDI, the manufacturing sector recorded the highest, RM58.2 billion or 93.1% of the total FDI approvals,“ he said

“The services and key sectors recorded RM2.16 billion or 3.5% of investments and RM2.15 billion or 3.4 % respectively,“ the Gombak MP said.

He said the government is always committed to intensifying and strengthening efforts to continue to attract investments.

Azmin said this when responding to a question by Wan Hassan Mohd Ramli (PAS-Dungun) on the ministry’s plan to make Malaysia an investor-friendly country after Covid-19 to attract foreign investments.