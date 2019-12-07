Almost 70% of traders have agreed to move from Uptown Danau Kota to Wangsa Maju Bazaria

KUALA LUMPUR: A majority of the traders operating at the popular Danau Kota Uptown night bazaar have agreed to move to Wangsa Maju Bazaria.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), in a statement yesterday, said the relocation effort had taken some time due to various discussions between DBKL and operators and traders, adding that there had been no incident of DBKL tearing down stalls recently as claimed in social media.

It said 345 out of 500 traders have agreed to move.

The statement said DBKL has provided better facilities at the new lot namely surau, public toilet, as well as more free and organised parking spaces.

The traders agreed to move because of much cheaper licence fees and rent, which is RM108 annually for a business licence and RM212.70 to RM225.20 as monthly rent according to the type of business.

“Unlike reported in the social media, there was no commotion, and only involved a few operators and traders who were not happy with the relocation plans.

DBKL will also continue to have talks with those who were adamant on staying put, and believe a positive outcome can be reached, it said. — Bernama