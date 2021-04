KUALA LUMPUR: Polytechnics and community colleges have successfully produced nearly 7,000 entrepreneurs among the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) graduates since 2018, said Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad (pix).

She said some of the entrepreneurs were able to generate good income and create job opportunities for others.

“Based on the findings of a study, the marketability of TVET graduates is over 95 percent annually,” she said in her speech at the TVET Expo and Summit 2021 (TES2021) at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) here today.

Noraini also stressed that their marketability proved that polytechnic and community college graduates were the choice of employers and industries.

She added that the Department of Polytechnic and Community College Education (JPPKK), under the Higher Education Ministry, supports efforts to produce more job creators.

She said TVET in Malaysia should also be seen as the future of education in shaping the skillsets for graduates to face the Industrial Revolution 4.0 and technological changes in the job market.

TES2021, themed Digital Education: The New Future, involves 5,000 participants, including Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) school leavers and 50 educational institutions.

A total of 16 Malaysian and international speakers also participated at the expo, organised by ‘Ruang Cikgu Berhad with Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia (UTHM) Education & Training Sdn Bhd’, which was held in a hybrid format.

Meanwhile, Ruang Cikgu Berhad signed a Memorandum of Understanding with UTHM, National STEM Association, Persatuan Personel Lantikan Jabatan Pembangunan Kemahiran (MyPersonnel), Malaysian Buskers Club Association (MYBC), National Academy of Arts Culture and Heritage (ASWARA), National Union of Malaysian Muslim Students (PKPIM), Malaysian Youth Parliament Alumni and Malaysian Youth Council.

The MoU is to forge collaboration on the development of digital education through the RC TVET that was developed by Ruang Cikgu Berhad.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin officiated the closing ceremony of TES2021. — Bernama