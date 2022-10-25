Almost 70,000 personnel ready for deployment to tackle floods: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 69,235 security and rescue personnel are ready to be deployed to handle possible flood disasters in the country, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said they comprise 21,018 personnel from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), 18,511 from the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF), 14,829 from the Fire and Rescue Department, 10,510 from the Civil Defence Force (APM) and 4,367 from the Volunteer Corps Department (RELA).

“This number will be increased if it is not enough.

“PDRM and other agencies under the Home Ministry (KDN) like RELA, APM and MAF are ready (to be mobilised) for floods,” he said.

He said this at a press conference after attending a briefing on the 15th general election and Northeast Monsoon 2022 at Bukit Aman here today.

On logistic preparations, he said 1,816 PDRM boats, 1,810 four-wheel-drive vehicles, 1,596 lorries and 19 air assets would be used for flood relief operations.

“The monsoon (floods) might happen in Pahang or Kelantan and Terengganu, and although sometimes west coast states like Selangor are also hit, it does not occur simultaneously throughout Malaysia. We hope it won’t be severe.

“If flooding occurs in certain areas and states, the personnel to be deployed this time will be sufficient to safeguard the interests of the people, especially those affected by floods,” he added.

He said the number of personnel would be increased according to the situation if floods strike on an unusually massive scale throughout the country.

Also present at the briefing were Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani and his deputy Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

Asked whether leave for police personnel would be frozen during the year-end monsoon season, he said this matter would be coordinated by Mohd Zuki and announced later.

“The Chief Secretary will look into this but normally senior government officers are not allowed to take leave in December and have to be on standby for floods. Leave need not be frozen for the general election because it is only one day, a Saturday (polling day).

“Many accused the government of trying to pull a trick by making people vote on a working day but they are wrong. We have set polling on a Saturday. People are given complete freedom to vote as this right is guaranteed by the constitution,” he said.

Asked on allegations that agents of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency were active in Malaysia, Ismail Sabri declined to comment, saying this matter was not discussed at today’s briefing.

Meanwhile, on preparations to set up evacuation centres (PPS), Ismail Sabri said the government had identified 2,010 of the 6,010 PPS throughout the country which could also be used as voting centres.

He said these PPS would be segregated into evacuation and voting centres if flooding occurs on GE15 polling day on Nov 19.

“For example, a school with three blocks can double up as a polling centre and PPS. Schools normally have three blocks, where two blocks can serve as PPS and one as a voting centre.

“We will make preparations according to the situation and this does not mean the 2,010 dual-function centres will have to handle floods. Flood victims can be moved to other places where available, including at community halls, suraus and mosques,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said district officers were empowered to identify places to be used as flood relief centres and alternative plans could be implemented if necessary. - Bernama