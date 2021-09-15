Almost 75,000 adults in Terengganu have not been vaccinated — MB

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu government is detecting 74,910 adult residents in the state who have not received the Covid-19 vaccine jabs.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said these individuals were advised to get vaccinated fast at the nearest vaccine administering centre (PPV) via a walk-in or by registering with MySejahtera for an appointment.

“We need the cooperation of all parties to find and persuade or get the almost 75,000 adults in this state to bet vaccinated.”

He said this during the winding-up session on the motion of thanks for the address by the Sultan of Terengganu Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin during the opening of the State Legislative State Assembly sitting at Wisma Darul Iman, here, today.

Ahmad Samsuri said the Terengganu Special Committee on Tackling Covid-19 had detected low vaccination rates in Dungun, Setiu and Besut compared to the other districts in the state.

He said this might possibly be due to some people in these districts having received the vaccine in a neighbouring district or they were working and got vaccinated in another state, hence the data were entered in that district or state.

“All parties in the districts concerned including the Village Security and Development Committees are looking for as many of such individuals in the data but fail to detect them,” he added. — Bernama