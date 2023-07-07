Almost 80,000 SPM graduates receive offers from public universities: MOHE

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 79,668 out of 144,911 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) graduates who applied to further their studies through the University Admission Unit online portal (UPUOnline) received offers to study at public universities for the 2023/2024 academic session, according to the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE).

They were offered to study for basic studies, diplomas and bachelor's degrees at public universities, said a MOHE statement today.

MOHE said a total of 65,243 SPM holders were offered places to study at polytechnics, community colleges (KK) and public skills training institutes (ILKA) that offer certificate-level study programmes in the field of Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET).

It said a total of 500 study programmes are being offered for the 2023/2024 session that includes 47 basic study courses, diplomas (309), one (bachelor's degree) and 143 (certificates).

“Student admission to these institutes was done based on the principle of meritocracy by arranging all eligible candidates regardless of race, religion, gender, state, standard of living, and place of residence according to the highest to lowest merit scores,“ said MOHE.

The principle of meritocracy is based on 90 per cent academic achievement and 10 per cent co-curricular achievement.

“A total of 61,286 male candidates and 83,625 female candidates successfully secured places in public universities, polytechnics, KK and ILKA for the SPM graduate programme,” said the ministry.

MOHE said there were a total of 14,619 special route offers, 13,649 of which were given to candidates from target groups - B40 families, 346 to disabled individuals (PwD), 335 (athletes), 289 (Orang Asli), and 26 candidates who graduated from institutions under the Social Welfare Department.

Regarding candidates who did not receive an offer, MOHE said among the factors were not meeting the general or special requirements of the study programme, no vacancies, especially for competitive programmes and low-merit ranking.

MOHE urges these candidates to appeal through UPUOnline within 10 days from today to 5 pm on July 16.

According to MOHE, a total of 164,028 out of 403,637 candidates who sat for their SPM did not apply through UPUOnline due to various factors that include obtaining offers to continue their studies at the Education Ministry's matriculation colleges, Institutes of Teacher Education, private education institutes and Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA). -Bernama