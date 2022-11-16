Almost all candidates confident of securing Nibong Tebal seat

NIBONG TEBAL: With a few days left before polling for the 15th general election (GE15), candidates contesting in the Nibong Tebal parliamentary seat have expressed their confidence in winning the seat.

Incumbent, Datuk Mansor Othman, who is contesting on Perikatan Nasional (PN) ticket, is banking on his service track record as a two-term Member of Parliament (MP) since 2013 to be evaluated by the constituents.

“Various issues related to the people have been resolved since I was elected as the MP. But, I still need to continue my mission to improve the socio-economic status of the community here.

“Issues concerning the environment, pollution, poverty, farmers and fishermen have always been my concern, and a long-term solution is needed to resolve them,” said the Deputy Minister of Environment and Water.

As for Datuk Seri R.S Thanenthiran, a new face representing Barisan Nasional (BN), his confidence in winning the seat was based on the response from voters, which he described as positive.

“In the past, some areas in Nibong Tebal were considered black areas for UMNO and BN, and they did not welcome (BN) candidates who came to their areas.

“However, after being on the ground and having face-to-face conversations with the locals, I can see that they are friendly towards me,” said the Makkal Sakti president, who did not reveal his winning strategy.

Meanwhile, Fadhlina Sidek representing Pakatan Harapan (PH), said she also received a positive response from voters throughout the 11 days of campaigning since the nomination day on Nov 5.

“I am not really worried about the majority (of votes), but I am more concerned about the weather and voter turnout. We already have strong support, so we need to make sure that voters go out and cast their votes this Saturday,” said PKR Women’s Chief.

The Nibong Tebal parliamentary seat will see a four-cornered fight between Mansor, Thanenthiran, Fadhlina and Independent candidate Goh Kheng Huat. - Bernama