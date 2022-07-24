Almost RM1 mil spent on overseas trips by 4 special envoys

PETALING JAYA: Almost RM1 million was spent by the prime minister’s special envoys between January 2020 to June 2022.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Abdul Latiff Ahmad said between January 2020 and June 2022, RM923,455.10 was spent on official visits by the four special envoys of the prime minister.

He said this in a written parliamentary response to Chan Foong Hin (Harapan-Kota Kinabalu).

Chan had asked the prime minister about the special envoy’s tasks and expenditure since 2020.

Presently, the four envoys with ministerial status are PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang (Middle East), Progressive Democratic Party president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing (China), Serian MP Datuk Seri Richard Riot (East Asia) and MIC president Tan Sri S. Vigneswaran (South Asia).