Almost RM3m allocated for maintenance of East-West Expressway

KUALA LUMPUR: Some RM2.98 million has been allocated for periodical maintenance of the East-West Expressway connecting Gerik, in Perak, to Pasir Puteh, in Kelantan, until August this year, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Works Minister Baru Bian (pix) said the amount included RM2.6 million for periodical maintenance of pavement and RM380,000 for non-pavement maintenance of the 115.95km-long expressway.

“The ministry is committed to implementing maintenance work of federal roads, especially on the East West Expressway and the work carried out is subjected to approval of funds by the Finance Ministry,” he said during the oral question and answer session today.

He was responding to a question by Datuk Dr Nik Muhammad Zawwai Nik Salleh (PAS-Pasir Puteh) who wanted to know whether the government gave priority to maintenance and repair of roads linking the West Coast and East Coast of the peninsula.

Baru said RM2.38 million was also allocated annually for routine works, including road paving , leveling of road shoulder, cutting the grass and cleaning of drainage system along the road and road inspection. — Bernama