Almost RM50m allocated to build over 3,000 solar-powered kiosks

SEPANG: The government has approved an allocation of RM49.14 million to 113 local authorities for the construction and upgrading of 3,173 business kiosks equipped with solar panels, said Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming.

He said 100 green kiosks have been built in areas under the purview of the Sepang Municipal Council (MPS), Kuala Langat Municipal Council, Kuala Pilah District Council, Seremban City Council and Port Dickson Municipal Council, with the remaining 3,073 kiosks expected to be completed by the end of this year.

Nga said the kiosks, which were constructed at a cost of between RM15,000 and RM20,000 per unit, were built with a uniform red and white colour scheme and solar panels to promote green technology practises.

“Petty traders can run their businesses in a safe and comfortable manner for a rental rate of RM300 per month,” he told reporters after launching MyKiosk here today.

Last February, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also Finance Minister, when tabling Budget 2023 announced an allocation of RM50 million to build and upgrade 3,000 stalls and kiosks nationwide to enable hawkers and petty traders to do business comfortably.

Meanwhile, Nga said local authorities would conduct regular checks to ensure that the kiosks are not rented out to other parties, especially foreigners.

“Traders who are found renting out their kiosks will have their business licence revoked immediately,” he said.

Earlier in his speech, Nga announced that small traders who run businesses at the Taman Putra Perdana MyKiosk Site here would be exempt from paying rental fees for the first six months of their operations. -Bernama