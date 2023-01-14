Almost RM600 million lost to cyber crime in 2022: Teo

KUALA NERUS: Almost RM600 million in losses were recorded throughout 2022 as a result of cyber crime in the country, said Deputy Communications and Digital Minister Teo Nie Ching.

She said the data shows that the problem of cyber crime in this country is quite serious and the Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD) will focus on educating the public to become more digitally literate and not become victims.

She added that one of the steps that will be implemented is working with social media platform providers such as TikTok in promoting the Stop For Three Second programme that will be launched in February and March.

“The ‘three seconds’ here is to help the community to think first whether any information received is authentic or not,” she said when met by reporters after presenting a donation for flood victims at Taman Desa Tanjung Damai in Gong Badak, near here, today.

Teo also said that social media platform providers will also help promote the National Scam Response Centre’s (NSRC) 997 hotline.

She said that the 997 hotline which is still little known by the community, is a government initiative to help victims of cyber crime to prevent losses.

“Thus far, the 997 hotline operates 12 hours daily and it is a one-stop centre comprising representatives from Bank Negara Malaysia, private banks, MCMC (Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission), and the Royal Malaysia Police, who will do their best to immediately stop the flow of victims’ money.

“The KKD wants to help the victims because we know if we don’t act quick enough, even though the person may eventually be caught but the victims won’t be able to get their money back,” she said.

In another development, Teo said a total of 471 telecommunications towers nationwide were affected by the floods that hit last December. However, all towers have been repaired and are now working as usual.

Earlier, Teo delivered donations in the form of basic necessities to 1,000 residents in Taman Desa Tanjung Damai and 24 KKD staff who were affected by the recent floods.

She said the donation was contributed by the ministry’s staff and partners such as telecommunication companies through the ministry’s disaster funds. - Bernama