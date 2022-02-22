Alor Gajah residents fear storm could return

ALOR GAJAH: About 30 houses in Kampung Belimbing Dalam were damaged due to a storm at around 5 pm yesterday.

Checks by Bernama today found many residents busy cleaning their houses early in the morning, and it was clear that they were still traumatised by the storm, as it was the first time such an incident had occurred in the area.

They are also worried that such a storm might occur again.

Muhamad Nuruddin Salman, 31, who was working in Kuala Lumpur at the time, rushed home when he received a call from one of his family members on the storm. “I was shocked and speechless when I saw the house. Only the walls of the house remained. The roof was blown away. However, I am thankful that when I arrived, my two children, my cousin, and my aunt were safe inside the house.

“I think the damages will amount to over RM10,000. Besides the roof, other things such as electrical appliances and mattresses were destroyed by the rain,” he said, adding that the repair work would begin soon.

Also affected by the storm was 42-year-old Salina Mohd Alli, who had just arrived for work at a factory in Batu Berendam.

“It was very sad to see the house. The zinc and tile roofs at the front, living room and side of the house were blown away and fell into the yard. Fortunately, the rain did not enter the house and the items are still safe.

“Even so, for safety reason and due to the power failure, my four kids, aged nine to 17 and I are nowtly taking shelter at a relief centre (PPS),” she said.

Thirteen people from four families were evacuated to a PPS here last night after their homes were damaged in the storm, besides experiencing a power cut.

The storm also damaged schools, food stalls and restaurants, and uprooted trees. However, no casualties have been reported. - Bernama