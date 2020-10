PETALING JAYA: The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) imposed on the Alor Star Prison has been extended by another 14 days to Nov 1.

The EMCO, implemented on Oct 5, was scheduled to end yesterday, but the high number of Covid-19 cases compelled the government to extend the order.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said as of Saturday, a total of 1,178 individuals had tested positive for the virus.

They comprised 1,137 prisoners and 41 attendants, he told a media conference yesterday.

Meanwhile, violations of the standard operating procedures (SOP) continued. On Saturday, a total of 661 individuals were arrested for flouting the SOP.

Ismail Sabri said 27 of those detained were remanded, two offered bail and the remaining 632 issued compounds.

The offences committed were failure to wear face masks, ignoring social distancing, violating the EMCO as well as visiting entertainment centres.

Also nabbed were business owners who failed to provide equipment for contact tracing registration.

Ismail Sabri said the arrests were made during an inspection of 15,106 premises, including supermarkets, restaurants, factories, markets, places of worship and leisure areas.

In a separate operation, called “Ops Benteng”, 72 illegal migrants were picked up and 35 land vehicles were seized.

He said that since the implementation of Ops Benteng in May, a total of 497 illegal migrants and 28 boat skippers had been arrested in Sarawak alone.