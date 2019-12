PETALING JAYA: An explosive statutory declaration (SD) by the convicted killer of Altantuya Shaariibuu has turned up the heat on Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, accusing the former prime minister and his close associate, Abdul Razak Baginda, of giving the order to “shoot to kill” the Mongolian national.

The shocking revelation by former policeman Azilah Hadri (pix) was in support of his application to review his conviction and death sentence in the Federal Court for the murder of Altantuya.

In an immediate reaction, the lawyer for the deceased Mongolian’s family, Ramkarpal Singh, called for the prosecution of those involved despite Azilah and another policeman, Sirul Azhar Umar, having been convicted for the said murder.

There is no time limitation in criminal cases and one can be prosecuted for an offence despite an extended period, provided there is evidence to support such prosecution, Ramkarpal said.

“A fresh statement must be taken from Azilah now, and those he had implicated in his SD, including Najib, and I urge Inspector-General of Police (Tan Sri) Hamid Bador to do so in light of the seriousness of the said allegation,” he said.

“The mystery of who ordered the murder of Altantuya is one that must be eventually resolved and (this) development may be an important step in that direction.”

Ramkarpal also said necessary steps will be taken to amend an ongoing civil suit by the family of Altantuya at the Shah Alam High Court to include the allegation contained in the SD and the findings of the police investigation as a result.

Federal police CID director Comm Datuk Huzir Mohamed said police have yet to see the sworn statement.

“We have not seen the SD and we need to find out if it exists,” he told a press conference at the Selangor state police headquarters in Shah Alam.

PKR communications chief Fahmi Fadzil called for a thorough investigation into the SD, but added that everyone must be cautious and not jump to conclusions.

“A false SD is an offence but in this situation, it requires a through, quick and immediate investigation by the police,” Fahmi said, adding that the matter warrants consideration by the courts.

The allegation sent Najib backpedalling and calling it a fiasco and an attempt by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government to imprison him without the possibility of bail.

“I was told that this new conspiracy by PH is paving the way for the government to detain and imprison me without bail as murder cases do not allow bail,” Najib said.

“If we want to believe the SD of a man who has been sentenced to death, then do we also need to believe the SD that the incoming 8th prime minister had molested his former officer last year? Will the death sentence be lifted or postponed by this SD?”

His daughter, Nooryana Najwa, said the allegation was meant to hide certain quarters’ weaknesses.

“For a brief moment, I was rejuvenated. Then, I came home to see such slanderous claims promulgated to mask certain parties’ incompetence,” she posted on Instagram.

Azilah stated in the SD that he would not have killed Altantuya and disposed the body if it was not for the instructions of Najib, who was deputy prime minister and defence minister at the time.

“I am willing to give my life for my beloved country,” Azilah said.

“If I am allowed to defend myself and give evidence under oath in any criminal or civil case involving the murder of Altantuya Shaariibuu, I would give a detailed explanation of this case.”

Azilah broke his silence almost five years after the Federal Court upheld his and Sirul’s conviction and death sentence in January 2015.