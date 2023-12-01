Altantuya suit: Govt, Razak Baginda appeal against ruling

KUALA LUMPUR: The government and political analyst, Abdul Razak Baginda have filed notices of appeal against the decision of the Shah Alam High Court which allowed the suit of the family of model Altantuya Shaariibuu over her death in 2006.

The government filed a notice of appeal on Monday while Abdul Razak filed his the next day.

Lawyer Harshaan Zamani who represents the Mongolian model’s family confirmed the matter when contacted.

“The appeal is set for case management on April 10 before the Deputy Registrar of the Court of Appeal Norshakinah Ahmad Kamarudin,“ he said.

On June 4, 2007, Altantuya’s parents, Dr Shaariibuu and Altantsetseg Sanjaa as well as their grandsons Mungunshagai Bayarjargal and Altanshagai Munkhtulga filed an RM100 million suit against former policemen Azilah Hadri and Sirul Azhar Umar, as well as Abdul Razak and the Malaysian government.

On Dec 16 last year, Judge Datuk Vazeer Alam Mydin Meera allowed the suit and ordered the defendants to jointly pay the plaintiffs the sum of RM5 million in general, aggravated and exemplary damages.

The judge also ordered the four defendants to pay RM25,000 in costs each.

In their statement of claim, the plaintiffs said the model’s death resulted in them suffering mental shock and psychological trauma, and sought compensation as well as exemplary and aggravated damages. - Bernama