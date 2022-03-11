Although rare, men can get breast cancer too

KUALA LUMPUR: Breast cancer is the number one killer disease for women in Malaysia, with one in every 19 at risk of being diagnosed with it. However, men are also prone to the disease.

Statistically, the incidence and prevalence rate of getting breast cancer in men is lower than women, with only one case diagnosed for every 100 cases.

The National Cancer Society Malaysia Care Outreach Programme’s medical officer Dr Vignesvari Subramaniam said besides age, hereditary genetics and poor lifestyle choices, the differences in risk factors for getting breast cancer between men and women are quite distinct.

“In males, testicular conditions determine the risk factor of men getting breast cancer. It could be caused by chromosomal conditions like Klinefelter Syndrome affecting testicular growth, testicular infection, any surgical procedures done to the testes, or removal of the testes,” she said.

Klinefelter Syndrome-affected men are born with an extra “X” chromosome, whereby testicular growth is adversely affected, leading to lower production of testosterone, which causes a hormonal imbalance that could trigger breast cancer.

Vignesvari said the changes and alterations in men’s bodies may lead to hormonal imbalance of the estrogen to androgen ratio.

“When the testes are removed, the estrogen level in a man’s body becomes higher compared with androgen, creating a higher risk of breast cancer,” she told theSun.

She said the first step to prevention is self-examination.

“If there are painless lumps identified around the areola, it is advisable to go see a doctor.”

In some cases, breast cancer in men is preventable.

“Modifiable” risk factors such as sedentary lifestyle, smoking and drinking habits, and poor nutrition can be reoriented to reduce the risk of getting breast cancer.

“However, for non-modifiable risk factors such as genetics, getting medical treatment is most viable.”

Vignesvari added that the “grading and stages” of breast cancer are roughly similar for men and women.

Once cancerous cells are formed, the metacystic stage occurs the same way in men and women, where surrounding organs such as lungs, liver, brain, lymph nodes and also structures such as sternum bones are affected.

“The path it takes and the parasitic nature of the cancer is the same in both sexes, though the cells’ starting points are different,” said Vignesvari.

Breast cancer treatments are classified into two general methods, surgical and non-surgical, depending on tumour grade and stage.

“Surgery for male patients will not involve a lumpectomy – a lump-removal procedure – due to the breasts’ small density. Instead, it will be a total breast removal surgery called a mastectomy, to reduce the risk of recurrence.

“In the end, always remember, prevention is better than cure and adopt a healthy lifestyle as the first step of breast cancer prevention.”