Altruistic, sound policy framework important for success in administration: Rafizi

KUALA LUMPUR: A good and sound policy framework must be altruistic in nature for it to be successful in administration, despite changes that are unprecedented, said Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli.

He said the policy framework must be as inclusive as possible, involving many agencies and stakeholders, to ensure its perpetuity.

“A policy framework can only survive (administration) if it delivers results and is altruistic in nature. It is (also) because it’s for the good of the nation that this policy framework makes sense.

“It will be difficult for anyone to come after you (changes in administration) to argue against it (the policy), because there’s no vested interest in it, benefitting as many people as possible and it translated into a higher macro number,” he said.

Rafizi said this during the Ministerial Dialogue with Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang at the Malaysia Commercialisation Year 2023 summit here today.

He was commenting on a question related to legacy continuation due to changes in administration.

Similarly, Chang said policy continuity and perpetuity is important to ensure Malaysia’s economy grow sustainably and remain competitive at the global front.

He said that should there be changes in administration, especially at the ministerial level, competition on ‘who can do better’ or ‘who owns the policy’ should not be an issue, instead focus must be on ‘what is good for the country’.

On another matter, Chang said startups are encouraged to look for funds beyond Malaysia’s shore that could potentially offer more and not entirely rely on the government’s financial assistance.

“We have seen a lot of products and innovations, but a lot of people are just hoping to get government funding for them to continue in their research and development.

“The government also has its limit and we can only fund some of the products or innovations, hoping it could be a success story,” he stressed. - Bernama