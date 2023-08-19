Amanah candidate Nazri pledges to keep late Salahuddin’s plans on track in Simpang Jeram

MUAR: Parti Amanah Negara’s (Amanah) candidate for the Simpang Jeram state seat by-election, Nazri Abdul Rahman said he will keep on track the plans of the late Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub for the people of Simpang Jeram if he is elected as their assemblyman.

Nazri, who is also Bakri Amanah division deputy head, said his manifesto is to uphold the plans to improve the welfare and socioeconomics of residents of the constituency.

“If I am destined to win the seat on Sept 9 (polling day), I will continue the plans of the late assemblyman (Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub) during his era.

“Apart from that, there will also be more improvements to be made solely for the well-being of the residents in Simpang Jeram,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Meanwhile, Nazri also thanked the top leadership of Amanah as well as the Pakatan Harapan-Barisan Nasional (PH-BN) alliance for entrusting him with the task of serving the local community by contesting as their candidate in the Simpang Jeram by-election.

The seat became vacant when Salahuddin, who was also Pulai Member of Parliament and Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister, died of brain haemorrhage on July 23 at age 61.

Nazri, 56, an engineer, is a graduate of Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia (UTHM) and currently works at the Muar Municipal Council (MPM).

Earlier today, Amanah president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu announced Nazri as the PH candidate for the Simpang Jeram seat while Suhaizan Kaiat, former Speaker (2018-2022) of the Johor State Legislative Assembly ( (2018-2022), is the PH candidate for the Pulai by-election, polling of which is also on Sept 9. - Bernama