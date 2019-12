SHAH ALAM: Parti Amanah Negara has won the hearts of the people as a political party and this is reflected in its current membership estimated at 200,000, said party president Mohamad Sabu (pix).

“The popularity of Amanah is rising. The most number of Amanah members is in Pasir Mas and Pengkalan Chepa in Kelantan.

“We acknowledge that we are slow in setting up branches because the increase in membership has happened all of a sudden,” he told a press conference after delivering the presidential address at the Amanah Convention 2019, here, today.

Several Pakatan Harapan leaders were present then, including Selangor PKR Leadership Council chairman Amirudin Shari; DAP chairman Tan Kok Wai and Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir.

Asked to comment on his having said in his speech that Amanah rejected dirty politics in its elections, Mohamad said the party’s disciplinary board will investigate any complaint of such tactics.

Thirty-one positions were contested, including the posts of speaker, deputy speaker, auditor and those in the national leadership council.

Asked about the reluctance of Barisan Nasional and PAS MPs in declaring their assets, Mohamad said their action can be assumed as violation of the decision of parliament.

“Why are they afraid of declaring their assets? The people can make their own assessment of these MPs,” he said.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof had said that as many as 62 MPs had yet to declare their assets by the deadline of 5 pm yesterday.

He confirmed that many of these MPs were from the opposition. — Bernama