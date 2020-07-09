Amanah Labuan dissolved after entire machinery steps down

LABUAN: The entire machinery of the Labuan division of Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) today announced their resignation from the party with immediate effect, citing bureaucracy and unjust treatment of the central party leaders as the main reason.

The sudden resignation also involved the women and youth wings and 33 branch leaders alongside their committee members, which leads to the dissolution of the Amanah division in Labuan.

Amanah spread its wings in Labuan in 2018 and held its first polls in February 2019.

Chemat Mustapha, who had led the division since said the resignation was also due to the lack of attention given by party leaders on Amanah Labuan division.

“We have lost confidence in Amanah leadership in handling the party’s internal issues and the current tussle in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) leadership over the premiership ... we were left in a quandary over the future of Amanah in its struggles for the people,” he told a press conference here today. — Bernama