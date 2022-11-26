Amanah lodges police report on social media users over racial content

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) has urged the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to take action against individuals and political parties suspected of posting racist remarks on social media to the extent that could endanger public order.

The party’s mobilisation director Mohd Sany Hamzan said Amanah had recently spotted several posts spreading hateful and racist remarks on social media sites, particularly during the 15th General Election (GE15).

“These posts on social media touch on racist issues and are an attempt to sow hatred against other ethnicities in our multi-racial country. If left unchecked, it could lead to racial divisions.

“Therefore, I would like to request our new Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to take firm and immediate action on the matter,” he told reporters today after lodging a report at the Dang Wangi District Police Headquarters here.

Mohd Zany, who is also the Hulu Langat MP, said the police must fairly investigate and prosecute those who upload content that are racist and provoke religious sentiments.

Meanwhile, Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Noor Delihan Yahaya, when contacted, confirmed receiving the report and said the case has been handed over to Bukit Sentosa police for further action. - Bernama