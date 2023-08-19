Amanah names Suhaizan, Nazri candidates for Pulai, Simpang Jeram

JOHOR BAHRU: Former Johor State Legislative Assembly Speaker Suhaizan Kaiat and Nazri Abdul Rahman have been named Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidates for the Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by-elections, respectively.

In announcing the matter, Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu (pix) said both of them are from Amanah and would defend the seats it won in the previous election.

He said their selection was finalised after considering all factors and views from the Candidate Selection Committee for the by-elections, which met on Aug 15 and 17.

“These candidates will be introduced at the ceremony to commemorate the late Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub on Aug 23 at the Simpang Jeram state constituency,” he said in a statement today.

Suhaizan, 50, was the political secretary to the late Salahuddin, who was the Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living and the incumbent of both seats, who died on July 23.

On Aug 3, the Election Commission announced that polling for the Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by-elections would be held on Sept 9.

Suhaizan is the Johor Amanah vice-chairman and Pulai Amanah division chief, while Nazri, 56, has served as an engineer for the Muar Municipal Council for 30 years and is the Bakri Amanah division deputy chief. -Bernama