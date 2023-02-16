Amanah optimistic of people’s support for unity govt during PRN

JITRA: Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) is optimistic that the people will make the right choice after evaluating the performance and commitment of the Unity Government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, when the state election (PRN) is held in six states.

Amanah Deputy President Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said the commitment and programmes initiated by the current government will be an important factor when the people make their choice after carrying out their own assessment.

“However, I am confident that the people will make a wise choice. What has been done and initiated by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in the two months since taking charge, will serve as an important factor for the people to make their decision,“ he said.

Salahuddin who is also the Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) said this to reporters after officiating a ‘Back to School’ and Kedah KPDN programme in Kodiang, near here yesterday when responding to media reports about a warning issued by Perikatan Nasional (PN) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin that the action by the Unity Government to ‘create’ various accusations against PN would backfire.

Muhyiddin was quoted as saying the impact of the government’s action would result in a backlash from the ‘PN tsunami’ that had already formed during the 15th General Election (GE15) and the devastation would peak during the PRN in the six states.

Salahuddin who is also the Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman said the coalition of parties that binds and support the government would not encounter any problems in the allocation of seats during the PRN.

“We have discussed, there was a top level meeting in PWTC. So, we move forward, and I do not see any hurdles in prolonging the coalition between PH and BN in view of the PRN,“ he said. - Bernama