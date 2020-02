KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) today pledged its full support for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as Prime Minister and for him to continue to lead Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Its president Mohamad Sabu (pix) said the party is standing firm with PH and Dr Mahathir for a better Malaysia.

“May Allah the Almighty grant Tun (Dr Mahathir) strength in facing this political turmoil,“ he said in a statement.

The Prime Minister’s Office announced in a statement that Dr Mahathir had submitted his resignation letter as the seventh Prime Minister of Malaysia today.

The resignation letter was sent to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at 1pm.

At the same time, Dr Mahathir also submitted his letter of resignation as Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chairman.

Meanwhile, Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that the party had decided to leave the PH coalition and the decision was made at a Bersatu Supreme Council meeting held yesterday.

All Bersatu MPs have also left PH and have signed statutory declarations to continue to support Dr Mahathir as Prime Minister. - Bernama