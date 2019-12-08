Amanah retains leadership instead of charting new direction: Analyst

PETALING JAYA: Parti Amanah Negara had the opportunity to chart a new course during its elections but the delegates decided to retain the same top leadership, according to geostrategist Assoc Prof Dr Azmi Hassan of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia.

Azmi said Amanah has not been able to make any inroads into winning over PAS supporters. This was evident during the Tanjung Piai by-election and other recent by-elections.

“If the delegates had decided to choose a few new leaders who can bring about changes then they may have a chance to win over some PAS supporters,“ he told theSun.

He said even among Amanah’s supporters and sympathisers there was a feeling that some of the leadership needs to be changed.

Azmi said if the party keeps on this same track it will continue to remain in the shadows of PAS.

New leaders will bring about new ideas that could capture the imagination of the electorate and thus help build support for Amanah.

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu (pix) remains as president of Parti Amanah Negara for the 2019-22 term after he was re-elected at the party’s National Leadership Committee special meeting.

Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub also retained his position as deputy president.