Amanah’s Batu Buruk candidate unveils agenda to support BN-PH manifesto

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the Batu Buruk state seat today unveiled 13 agenda to support the manifesto of the Terengganu Barisan Nasional (BN) and PH alliance to improve the well-being of the people.

Zamir Ghazali (pix) of Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) said the agenda, which comprised short- and long-term plans for Batu Buruk, had received the approval of the Terengganu BN-PH alliance, which had announced its manifesto on July 25.

“This agenda results from observation, ideas and feedback from the locals of various segments. It also incorporates new ideas from corporate leaders and technocrats in Batu Buruk and is supported by empirical studies conducted by higher learning institutions,” he told a press conference here.

He said one agenda is addressing flood issues in Batu Buruk by fixing the existing drainage system and upgrading the landscape of the irrigation canal.

In line with the main framework of the BN-PH manifesto, which focuses on the development and empowerment of the youth and teenagers in the state, Zamir aims to improve the Community Sports League by building a synthetic football field and creating a Sports Village in the constituency.

To address the housing issues faced by 1,500 Batu Buruk residents, the Kuala Ibai native is proposing the construction of ‘Bendang Pangsapuri’ or apartments surrounded by padi fields and ‘Surau Berdikari’ that would also serve as an economic and community welfare centre.

In the state election on Aug 12, Zamir will face a straight fight with incumbent Muhammad Khalil Abdul Hadi, who is also the son of PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang. - Bernama