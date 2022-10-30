Amanah sacks its Kedah chairman

ALOR SETAR: Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) sacked its Kedah chairman, Datuk Phalrolrazi Mohd Zawawi, today for violating the party’s constitution.

Amanah secretary-general, Datuk Dr Mohd Hatta Md Ramli, said Phalrolrazi disobeyed the party’s decisions and acted against its interests.

He said the dismissal, based on the power vested under Clause 6.2(b), was made by the Amanah central management committee which met today.

“Therefore, the Kedah deputy chairman, Datuk Dr Ismail Salleh, will take over the duties of the state Amanah chairman,“ he said in a statement today, adding that both decisions took effect immediately.

Meanwhile, Phahrolrazi, who is also the state assemblyman for Alor Mengkudu, is expected to hold a press conference this afternoon at the Jerai Amanah office in Guar Chempedak.

The press conference is on allocating the Jerai parliamentary seat to be contested by DAP in the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15).

Yesterday, Pakatan Harapan (PH) announced that Kedah DAP deputy chairman, Zulhazmi Shariff, as the candidate for the only parliamentary seat contested by DAP in the state.

Phahrolrazi was not present at the meeting held in Sungai Petani which was also attended by Amanah president, Mohamad Sabu

Meanwhile, Amanah communications director, Khalid Abd Samad, in a statement said that its national management committee made the decision against Phahrolrazi for instigating the Kedah Amanah leaders and members to boycott GE15.

He said although there were differences in opinion over the party’s strategies and seat distribution, the instigation was unacceptable.

“It was an act of sabotage and could affect the interests of Amanah dan PH. Amanah thanks his contributions to the party all this while and in being one of the early leaders in forming the party, as well as our Kedah chairman, but his action was over the limit,” he added. - Bernama