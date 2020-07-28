Amanah sacks Sabak assemblyman for violating party discipline

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) has sacked Sabak assemblyman Ahmad Mustain Othman for violating party discipline and rules.

Amanah secretary-general Datuk Dr Mohd Hatta Md Ramli said the decision was made at the party’s Disciplinary Board meeting yesterday after finding Ahmad Mustain guilty of violating Clause 21.12 of the party constitution.

“The sacking is in line with Clause 21.8 of the party constitution which empowers the Disciplinary Board to sack any member found to have breached party discipline and rules,” he said in a statement here today. - Bernama