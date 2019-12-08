Amanah to complete filling national leadership posts on Dec 10

SHAH ALAM: The process to appoint the entire National Leadership Committee of Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) will be decided at a meeting on Dec 10, said party president Mohamad Sabu (pix).

He said in the meeting, two more vice-presidents as well as other key positions such the secretary-general and treasurer would be appointed to lead the party.

On the retention of old faces for top posts at the 2019 Amanah National Convention as announced yesterday, Mohamad said it was the choice of the delegates themselves and it also received unanimous support in the party’s special National Leadership Committee meeting.

“They (delegates) choose the old team. So the special meeting (last night) also unanimously agreed to maintain the same leadership line-up,” he told a media conference after the second day of the convention at the Ideal Convention Centre yesterday.

Also present at the media conference were Amanah deputy president Datuk Seri Salahudin Ayub, vice-president Datuk Mahfuz Omar and Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad.

The election of the 27 Amanah Committee members for the 2019-2022 term which was conducted last night saw Khalid receiving 786 votes, the highest from 821 delegates using an e-voting system. — Bernama