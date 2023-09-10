Amanah to hold prayer of need for Palestinians on Friday

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Amanah Negara plans to hold a ‘solat hajat’ (prayer of need) on Friday to express solidarity with and pray for the safety of the people of Palestine now engaged in a battle with the Israeli regime.

Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa, a vice-president of the party which is a component of Pakatan Harapan, said the prayer would be held in Shah Alam, Selangor, after the Isyak prayers.

The prayer was also a sign of protest against the oppressive action of the forces of the Israeli regime that occupied Palestinian territory, he said in a statement today.

“After the prayer, we will also hold a ceramah (talk). We will provide further information from time to time,” he said.

Mujahid, who is a former minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, called on the people to attend the event to pray for the well-being of all the people of Palestine to show the world that Malaysia remains in support of Palestine.

Recent clashes in Palestine involving Hamas, the ruling authority in Gaza, and the Israeli regime have resulted in the loss of hundreds of lives on both sides since Oct 7.

In a separate statement, the Umno Ulama Council called on the United Nations Security Council and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to convene immediately to find a solution to restore the violated rights of the Palestinian people.

“The Umno Ulama Council also calls on all ulamas and Muslims to continue praying for the protection and victory of Islam and Muslims wherever they are,” it said.

Wadah Pencerdasan Umat Malaysia (WADAH) secretary-general Azizuddin Ahmad said WADAH reiterates its solidarity with the people of Palestine in their struggle for liberation and their right to self-determination.

“The latest clashes show that the Palestinian people cannot be ignored or considered irrelevant for achievement of lasting peace in the region. The liberation and determination of Palestinian rights must come first before normalisation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Muslim Care Malaysia (MCM) said it has mobilised efforts to raise funds to build a new mosque to replace the Muhammad Al Amin Mosque in Gaza that was destroyed in an air strike by the Israeli regime yesterday.

Its president, Zulkifli Wahijan, said donations can be channelled to the Muslim Care Malaysia account 07016010077651 (Bank Islam) or 564490211159 (Maybank) with reference made to ‘Masjid Palestin’.

“Send the money transfer slip to the MCM Hotline 011-50050035 or 016-9978323 (Johari), 013-4886447 (Safuan) or 019-2049434 (Zuriati),” he said in a statement.

He also said that MCM will send RM100,000 contributed by Malaysians as immediate aid for the Palestinian people through MCM Palestine Chairman Ahmad Abu Ayesh who is based in Gaza.-Bernama