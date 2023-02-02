Amanah to hold talks with BN on state polls: Khalid

KOTA BHARU: The top leadership of Amanah has given the green light for discussions to be held with Barisan Nasional (BN) about matters related to the six state elections.

Amanah communications director Khalid Samad said seat distribution and candidates are among the matters to be discussed, adding that these are yet to be finalised.

“We will get to know each other and look at seats that we can agree to be contested by either PH (Pakatan Harapan) or BN...work is in progress,” he told a press conference today.

Meanwhile, Khalid said he had been appointed as Kelantan Amanah adhoc chairman for six months in preparation for the state polls, effective last January.

During this period, he will work with the current chairman Muhammad Husain to strengthen the party.

“The existing chairman has not been sacked, and I am only taking over his duties. The party’s constitution also allows for a six-month stand-in to revive, strengthen (the party) and assist the current chairman,” he said. - Bernama