SEREMBAN: Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) will immediately sack any member found helping and supporting the independent candidate Mohd Nor Yassin in the Rantau state by-election.

Negri Sembilan Amanah chairman Datuk Zulkefly Mohamad Omar said the stringent action would be taken as Amanah viewed such actions seriously as it contravened the principle (of co-operation) in Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“We will sack any member who supports and is in cahoot with Mohd Nor.

“We have told that our every action must be in sync with the policy of our struggle because we are in PH. We cannot renege on our friends because we are serious (about being) in PH, we are solid, we are one team, one body,“ he told a media conference here today.

On Saturday, Amanah vice-president, Datuk Husam Musa announced that the membership of Mohd Yasin in Amanah had automatically been dropped following his action to contest as an independent in the by-election.

It is understood that Mohd Nor joined Amanah as an ordinary member at the Kampung Sega branch on March 10.

On the allegation that Mohd Nor would be contesting as an independent because Amanah had a problem with the PH’s candidate this time, Zulkefly denied the matter and stressed that Amanah would ensure the party machinery would work 100% to ensure a PH win in Rantau.

The Rantau by-election which would be held on April 13 would see a four-corner fight between PH’s candidate Dr S. Streram, former Negri Sembilan Besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan of Barisan Nasional and two independent candidates, namely, housewife R. Malarvizhi and former lecturer, Mohd Nor.

This was following the rejection of a petition filed by Mohamad, who was also the incumbent for the Rantau seat, to set aside the decision of the Seremban Election Court on Nov 16 last year, which declared his win in the seat at the 14th general election as null and void. — Bernama