KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) is sticking to the decision made by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council, said its strategy director Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad (pix).

Dr Dzulkefly, who is also Health Minister, said it was only appropriate to wait for the order and decision of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, pertaining to a possible realignment in the country’s political landscape.

He was also made to understand that PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim would have an audience with Al-Sultan Abdullah today but did not elaborate on the meeting.

“We are still the government of the day and whatever (the decision), it is only appropriate for us to wait for the order and decision of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“It is important that we stick to the decision made by the PH presidential council,” he told the media after launching the National Fatigue Management Awareness Seminar and and Campaign for Healthcare Personnel here today.

Also present was Amanah vice-president Datuk Mahfuz Omar.

Meanwhile, Mahfuz, who is also Deputy Human Resources Minister, shared Dr Dzulkefly’s sentiment and said his party would accept whatever decision to be made by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who is Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chairman.

He also explained that Amanah was not invited to the meeting held between Bersatu, PAS and UMNO, which was alleged to have discussed a possible realignment in the country’s political landscape. — Bernama