Amanah youth chief charged over price hike protests

PETALING JAYA: Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) Youth wing chief Mohd Hasbie Muda, together with two other activists, were brought to court today for their role in organising illegal rally on price hikes last month, NST reports.

Hasbie, together with Batu PKR Youth chief Muhammad Sabda Suluh Lestari Yahya, 33, and International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) Student Union president Mohamad Aliff Naif Mohd Fizam, 24, were charged separately at three magistrate’s courts in Kuala Lumpur today.

The trio pleaded not guilty before magistrates Wong Chai Sia, S Mageswary and Aina Azahra Arifin, respectively.

Amanah president Mohamad Sabu, his deputy, Datuk Salahuddin Ayub, and PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil were present during the proceedings to show their solidarity for the accused.

According to the charge sheet, the accused, as the organiser of the event, had allegedly failed to inform the police five days prior to the event, which was held near Masjid Jamek, Kampung Baru, Jalan Raja Alang, and in front of the Sogo shopping centre on July 1, 9, and 23.

The offence falls under Section 9(1) of the Peaceful Assembly Act for holding an assembly without notice, which carries a maximum RM10,000 fine upon conviction.