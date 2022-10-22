AmanahRaya Trustees Berhad sponsors cheetah born in Zoo Negara

KUALA LUMPUR: A Cheetah born at Zoo Negara and named ‘Bolt’ received sponsorship worth RM 16,391 from AmanahRaya Trustees Berhad (ART).



The sponsorship, said ART, is a move to protect the endangered species.

Kumpulan AmanahRaya Berhad managing director, Ahmad Feizal Sulaiman Khan said sponsoring ‘Bolt’ as ART’s adopted animal was in line with Malaysia’s environment, social and governance (ESG) agenda.

The sponsorship covers food and veterinary care for Bolt to ensure that the large cat continues to be taken care of and protected from the threat of extinction,“ he said when speaking at the sponsored event here today.

Present at the symbolic sponsorship cheque presentation to Zoo Negara management was ART chairman Prof Datuk Dr Noor Inayah Ya’akub and Zoo Negara Deputy President Rosly @ Rahmat Ahmat Lana.

In addition to the sponsorship, ART also planted various types of landscape plants including orchids to beautify Zoo Negara. - Bernama